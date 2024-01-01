Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

168,551 KM

Details Features

$24,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Express

Watch This Vehicle
12044101

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Express

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Contact Seller

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT1HS806749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kash Auto Gallery

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man Se for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man Se 182,110 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 124,950 KM $22,855 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 164,110 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Kash Auto Gallery

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kash Auto Gallery

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Kash Auto Gallery

403-455-5500

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500