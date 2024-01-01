$24,996+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Express
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
Used
168,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT1HS806749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,551 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
