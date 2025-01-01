$6,500+ GST
2017 RAM 1500
SXT
2017 RAM 1500
SXT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,500
+ GST
Used
215,588KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT9HS734750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 80976
- Mileage 215,588 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 12.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 80976
Lot #: 334RT
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE * IGNITION REQUIRES REPAIR * SHIFTER MISSING * * TOW * CAME IN RUNNING, TURNS OVER, NO LONGER STARTS * GEAR ISSUES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$6,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2017 RAM 1500