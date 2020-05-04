Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

Express 5.7 HEMI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Express 5.7 HEMI

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-680-9700

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4942581
  • Stock #: AA0156
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG718504
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Inventory blowout SALE due to COVID-19 - WAS: $24995 NOW: $23995!

Excellent condition 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 Express Crew Cab Hemi - Equipped with power locks, power windows/mirrors, cruise control, automatic headlights, Uconnect touchscreen media, Radio, Sirius XM, bluetooth calling, 40/20/40 split bench seat, rear folding seat, in-floor storage bins, rear underseat compartment storage, up to 6 people seating, running boards, trailer hitch, and much more!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY (Limited time only!)

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2014 Subaru Forester...
 39,600 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz R...
 169,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 320i XDrive...
 68,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-680-XXXX

(click to show)

403-680-9700

Send A Message