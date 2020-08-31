Menu
2017 RAM 1500

105,591 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

105,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5830266
  • Stock #: P0435
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT9HS719020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ram 1500 Longhorn, include superior traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ram 1500 Longhorn. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Ram 1500 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This Ram 1500 Longhorn has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Ram 1500. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Running Boards
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Power Lumbar Adjust
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Front Cupholder
Spray-in Bed Liner
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
LED brakelights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Streaming Audio
Coloured Fender Flares
Front Ventilated Seats
Second-Row Heated Seats
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
High-Back Seats
Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w/Etching
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
10 Alpine Speakers
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4 Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum w/Brown Inserts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
20 X 9 Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

