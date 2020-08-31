+ taxes & licensing
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ram 1500 Longhorn, include superior traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ram 1500 Longhorn. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Ram 1500 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This Ram 1500 Longhorn has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Ram 1500. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
