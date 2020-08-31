Vehicle Features

Seating Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Exterior Running Boards Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle Power Lumbar Adjust Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder Spray-in Bed Liner Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front heated seats LED brakelights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Streaming Audio Coloured Fender Flares Front Ventilated Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light High-Back Seats Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w/Etching Coloured Rear Step Bumper 10 Alpine Speakers Passenger Seat Front Facing Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4 Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Door Mirrors Audio and Pedals Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum w/Brown Inserts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 20 X 9 Aluminum Wheels

