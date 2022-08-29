Menu
2017 RAM 1500

170,268 KM

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

170,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071188
  • Stock #: 22T398A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NMXHS880066

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,268 KM

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

