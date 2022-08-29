$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9177070
- Stock #: 43010A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this certified 2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Class IV Hitch Receiver, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), RED PEARL, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), POWER SUNROOF, and PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
