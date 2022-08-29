$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9177070

Stock #: 43010A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Red Pearl TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Requires Subscription MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Bright Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper

