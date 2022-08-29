Menu
2017 RAM 1500

82,085 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9232435
  • Stock #: 22T402A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0HS571099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
Hemi Badge
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 22G SLT
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Engine Oil Heat Exchanger
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

