2017 RAM 1500
NIGHT
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Sale
41,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470127
- Stock #: 10375
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS725761
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 41,512 kms. Stock number 10375 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Night. Get a capable pickup truck with bold, aggressive styling with this Ram Night Edition. It comes with body color bumpers, black grille and badging, semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, automatic halogen headlights with black surround, fog lamps, dual exhaust, Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, a rotary dial gear shifter, LED interior lighting, a power driver's seat, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49010 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
