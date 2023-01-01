Menu
2017 RAM 1500

102,190 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9486069
  • Stock #: 22T273B
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT8HG789699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 25A ST
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel
880 kgs (6/350 lbs)

