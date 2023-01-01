$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 1 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9486069

9486069 Stock #: 22T273B

22T273B VIN: 3C6JR7AT8HG789699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 102,190 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Exterior Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Additional Features GVWR: 2 Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 25A ST Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Radio: 3.0 Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel 880 kgs (6/350 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.