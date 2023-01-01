Menu
2017 RAM 1500

177,205 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab ECO-DIESEL/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/LEATHER

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab ECO-DIESEL/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/LEATHER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9608614
  • Stock #: 04886
  • VIN: 1c6rr7pm3hs504886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 04886
  • Mileage 177,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 RAM 1500 CREW CAB LIMITED ECO DIESEL 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tow Package Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/CAR STARTER/ Heated steering wheel Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear Sliding Window
Climate Control
Crew Cab
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

