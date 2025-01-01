$41,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,400 KM
Vehicle Description
**2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel Fresh Trade!**
**Price:** $42900
**Location:** Calgary, AB
**Year:** 2017
**Mileage:** 237,400 km
**Engine:** 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
**Transmission:** Automatic
**Status:** Fresh trade currently awaiting safety inspection
Looking for a reliable, powerful diesel truck? This **2017 Ram 2500 Laramie** is a fresh trade and offers a **6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel**, known for its durability and performance. Fully loaded with Laramie features, including **leather interior, heated/cooled seats, touchscreen infotainment, and more!**
**Features:**
Leather Seats Heated & Cooled
Heated Steering Wheel
4x4 Ready for Any Job
Touchscreen with Navigation
Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
Remote Start
**Currently awaiting its safety inspection** inquire for details or to reserve it before it's gone!
**By Appointment Only**
Message us to book a viewing!
**Fagan Family Automotive** AMVIC Licensed Dealer
www.faganauto.ca
Calgary, AB
**All prices plus GST**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive
Email Fagan Family Automotive
Fagan Family Automotive
Call Dealer
403-437-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-437-6026