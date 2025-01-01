Menu
**2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 6.7L Cummins Diesel  Fresh Trade!**  

 **Price:** $42900  
 **Location:** Calgary, AB  
 **Year:** 2017  
 **Mileage:** 237,400 km  
 **Engine:** 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel  
 **Transmission:** Automatic  
 **Status:** Fresh trade  currently awaiting safety inspection  

Looking for a reliable, powerful diesel truck? This **2017 Ram 2500 Laramie** is a fresh trade and offers a **6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel**, known for its durability and performance. Fully loaded with Laramie features, including **leather interior, heated/cooled seats, touchscreen infotainment, and more!**  

 **Features:**  
 Leather Seats  Heated & Cooled  
 Heated Steering Wheel  
 4x4  Ready for Any Job  
 Touchscreen with Navigation  
 Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller  
 Backup Camera & Parking Sensors  
 Remote Start  

 **Currently awaiting its safety inspection**  inquire for details or to reserve it before its gone!  

 **By Appointment Only**  
 Message us to book a viewing!  

 **Fagan Family Automotive**  AMVIC Licensed Dealer  
 www.faganauto.ca  
 Calgary, AB  
 **All prices plus GST**

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

