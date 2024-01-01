Menu
2017 RAM 3500

318,738 KM

2017 RAM 3500

Longhorn

2017 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

VIN 3C63R3KL8HG752345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 239019A
  • Mileage 318,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1-403-241-0300

2017 RAM 3500