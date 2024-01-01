Menu
For Sale: 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie

This heavy-duty truck offers exceptional performance, luxurious features, and impressive towing capabilities. With a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine delivering 370HP and 800 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for heavy-duty tasks and long hauls.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Spacious seating for up to 5</li><li>8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth</li><li>Rearview camera and parking sensors</li><li>Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control</li><li>Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors</li><li>Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning</li></ul><p>Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and capable truck for work and everyday use.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2017 RAM 3500

114,986 KM

$54,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

2017 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$54,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,986KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL8HG627521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 627521
  • Mileage 114,986 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

For Sale: 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie

This heavy-duty truck offers exceptional performance, luxurious features, and impressive towing capabilities. With a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine delivering 370HP and 800 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for heavy-duty tasks and long hauls.

Features:

  • Spacious seating for up to 5
  • 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera and parking sensors
  • Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors
  • Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning

Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and capable truck for work and everyday use.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

2017 RAM 3500