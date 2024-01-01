$54,997+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$54,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 627521
- Mileage 114,986 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie
This heavy-duty truck offers exceptional performance, luxurious features, and impressive towing capabilities. With a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine delivering 370HP and 800 lb-ft of torque, it’s perfect for heavy-duty tasks and long hauls.
Features:
- Spacious seating for up to 5
- 8.4” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and parking sensors
- Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats
- Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning
Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and capable truck for work and everyday use.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.


