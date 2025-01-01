Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 96569 
Lot #: 735 
Reserve Price: $16,950 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
 *DIESEL* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 RAM 3500

336,336 KM

$16,950

+ GST
2017 RAM 3500

13131548

2017 RAM 3500

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$16,950

+ GST

Used
336,336KM
VIN 3C63R3HL0HG545505

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96569
  • Mileage 336,336 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96569
Lot #: 735
Reserve Price: $16,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*DIESEL*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$16,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 RAM 3500