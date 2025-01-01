$16,950+ GST
2017 RAM 3500
2017 RAM 3500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
Used
336,336KM
VIN 3C63R3HL0HG545505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96569
- Mileage 336,336 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96569
Lot #: 735
Reserve Price: $16,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*DIESEL*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2017 RAM 3500