Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 3500

151,840 KM

Details Description

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8591999
  2. 8591999
  3. 8591999
  4. 8591999
  5. 8591999
  6. 8591999
  7. 8591999
  8. 8591999
  9. 8591999
  10. 8591999
  11. 8591999
  12. 8591999
  13. 8591999
  14. 8591999
  15. 8591999
  16. 8591999
  17. 8591999
  18. 8591999
  19. 8591999
  20. 8591999
  21. 8591999
  22. 8591999
  23. 8591999
  24. 8591999
  25. 8591999
  26. 8591999
  27. 8591999
  28. 8591999
  29. 8591999
  30. 8591999
  31. 8591999
  32. 8591999
  33. 8591999
  34. 8591999
  35. 8591999
  36. 8591999
  37. 8591999
  38. 8591999
  39. 8591999
  40. 8591999
  41. 8591999
  42. 8591999
  43. 8591999
  44. 8591999
  45. 8591999
Contact Seller

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

151,840KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591999
  • Stock #: 32684
  • VIN: 3C6URVHG7HE505887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 32684
  • Mileage 151,840 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 32684 - LOT #: R018 - RESERVE PRICE: $27,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 RAM 3500 ProMas...
 151,840 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 177,016 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Keystone Laredo...
 999,999 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory