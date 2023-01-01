Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 SUBARU BRZ LIMITED MANUAL WITH 109532 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TITANIUM EXHAUST, TRACK MODE, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2017 Subaru BRZ

109,532 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru BRZ

Limited MANUAL TITIANIUM EXHAUST UPGRADE TRACK MODE BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru BRZ

Limited MANUAL TITIANIUM EXHAUST UPGRADE TRACK MODE BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 10713245
  2. 10713245
  3. 10713245
  4. 10713245
  5. 10713245
  6. 10713245
  7. 10713245
  8. 10713245
  9. 10713245
  10. 10713245
  11. 10713245
  12. 10713245
  13. 10713245
  14. 10713245
  15. 10713245
  16. 10713245
  17. 10713245
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,532KM
Used
VIN JF1ZCAB14H9604352

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 109,532 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 SUBARU BRZ LIMITED MANUAL WITH 109532 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TITANIUM EXHAUST, TRACK MODE, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Rear Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 125,983 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS 88,991 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 62,375 KM $26,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru BRZ