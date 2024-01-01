$18,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
LIMITED 2.5i BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF BLIND SPOT
2017 Subaru Forester
LIMITED 2.5i BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF BLIND SPOT
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,210KM
VIN JF2SJEJC3HH479136
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 169,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 SUBARU FORESTER LIMITED 2.5 i WITH 169210 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Front Side Air Bag,Traction Control,Stability Control,Cross-Traffic Alert,Traction Control,Blind Spot Monitor,Security System,Back-Up Camera,Driver Air Bag,Knee Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Passe...
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
