2017 SUBARU FORESTER LIMITED 2.5 i WITH 169210 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS AND MORE!

2017 Subaru Forester

169,210 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,210KM
VIN JF2SJEJC3HH479136

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 169,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 SUBARU FORESTER LIMITED 2.5 i WITH 169210 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS AND MORE!

All Wheel Drive,Front Side Air Bag,Traction Control,Stability Control,Cross-Traffic Alert,Traction Control,Blind Spot Monitor,Security System,Back-Up Camera,Driver Air Bag,Knee Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Passe...

2017 Subaru Forester