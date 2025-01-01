$21,997+ GST
2017 Subaru Forester
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,831 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD
This compact SUV is renowned for its all-weather capability, practicality, and excellent visibility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 170HP, it’s ideal for those seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle for daily driving or outdoor adventures.
Features:
Seating for up to 5 with durable cloth upholstery
Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance
17-inch steel wheels with all-season tires
Rearview camera for easy parking and maneuvering
6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
Air conditioning and cruise control for added comfort
Spacious cargo area with split-folding rear seats for added versatility
Safety: Vehicle Dynamics Control, traction control, and multiple airbags for peace of mind
Ideal for those looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient SUV with standard AWD and a strong reputation for safety.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
