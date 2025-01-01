Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD

This compact SUV is renowned for its all-weather capability, practicality, and excellent visibility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 170HP, it's ideal for those seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle for daily driving or outdoor adventures.

Features:

Seating for up to 5 with durable cloth upholstery
Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance
17-inch steel wheels with all-season tires
Rearview camera for easy parking and maneuvering
6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
Air conditioning and cruise control for added comfort
Spacious cargo area with split-folding rear seats for added versatility
Safety: Vehicle Dynamics Control, traction control, and multiple airbags for peace of mind

Ideal for those looking for a dependable, fuel-efficient SUV with standard AWD and a strong reputation for safety.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

