<p data-path-to-node=2>Just Arrived! 2017 Subaru Forester Limited – Black on Black – Accident Free</p><p data-path-to-node=3><strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=0>Price:</strong> $17,900 + GST <strong data-path-to-node=13 data-index-in-node=0>All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=13 data-index-in-node=137>Warranty included | Extended warranty options available</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=4><strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=0>Body:</strong> Fresh arrival at Fagan Family Automotive! We have just taken in this pristine 2017 Subaru Forester Limited. It is finished in a sleek Black exterior with a matching Black leather interior.</p><p data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Vehicle History:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=6><li><p data-path-to-node=6,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Clean History:</strong> 100% Accident-Free.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Condition:</strong> Hail-Free exterior.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Ownership:</strong> Well-maintained and ready for a new home.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=7><strong data-path-to-node=7 data-index-in-node=0>Key Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=8><li><p data-path-to-node=8,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=8,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Trim:</strong> Limited </p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=8,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=8,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Winter Ready:</strong> Comes with <strong data-path-to-node=8,1,0 data-index-in-node=25>two good sets of tires</strong>.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=8,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=8,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Capability:</strong> Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=9><strong data-path-to-node=9 data-index-in-node=0>Status:</strong> This vehicle is currently undergoing its comprehensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment and professional detailing. Units with this pedigree (clean history + extra tires) sell fast. Contact us today to reserve your viewing appointment for when it rolls out of the shop!</p><p data-path-to-node=10><strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=0>Peace of Mind:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=11><li><p data-path-to-node=11,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=11,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Warranty:</strong> Includes a 6-Month Powertrain Warranty.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=11,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=11,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Options:</strong> Extended warranty options are available.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=12><strong data-path-to-node=12 data-index-in-node=0>Contact:</strong> Call or text <strong data-path-to-node=12 data-index-in-node=22>Andrew</strong> at Fagan Family Automotive.</p><p data-path-to-node=13><strong data-path-to-node=13 data-index-in-node=0>Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=13 data-index-in-node=137>Warranty included | Extended warranty options available</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JF2SJEJC9HH445878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blackacite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh arrival at Fagan Family Automotive! We have just taken in this pristine 2017 Subaru Forester Limited. It is finished in a sleek Black exterior with a matching Black leather interior.

Vehicle History:

  • Clean History: 100% Accident-Free.

  • Condition: Hail-Free exterior.

  • Ownership: Well-maintained and ready for a new home.

Key Highlights:

  • Trim: Limited 

  • Winter Ready: Comes with two good sets of tires.

  • Capability: Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

Status: This vehicle is currently undergoing its comprehensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment and professional detailing. Units with this pedigree (clean history + extra tires) sell fast. Contact us today to reserve your viewing appointment for when it rolls out of the shop!

Peace of Mind:

  • Warranty: Includes a 6-Month Powertrain Warranty.

  • Options: Extended warranty options are available.

Contact: Call or text Andrew at Fagan Family Automotive.

Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

