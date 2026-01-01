$17,900+ GST
2017 Subaru Forester
Limited
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$17,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blackacite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! 2017 Subaru Forester Limited – Black on Black – Accident Free
Price: $17,900 + GST All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing. Warranty included | Extended warranty options available
Body: Fresh arrival at Fagan Family Automotive! We have just taken in this pristine 2017 Subaru Forester Limited. It is finished in a sleek Black exterior with a matching Black leather interior.
Vehicle History:
Clean History: 100% Accident-Free.
Condition: Hail-Free exterior.
Ownership: Well-maintained and ready for a new home.
Key Highlights:
Trim: Limited
Winter Ready: Comes with two good sets of tires.
Capability: Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
Status: This vehicle is currently undergoing its comprehensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment and professional detailing. Units with this pedigree (clean history + extra tires) sell fast. Contact us today to reserve your viewing appointment for when it rolls out of the shop!
Peace of Mind:
Warranty: Includes a 6-Month Powertrain Warranty.
Options: Extended warranty options are available.
Contact: Call or text Andrew at Fagan Family Automotive.
Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing. Warranty included | Extended warranty options available
