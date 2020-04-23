Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-680-9700

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4897701
  • Stock #: AA0151
  • VIN: 4S3GTAB6XH1730338
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Inventory blowout SALE due to COVID-19 - WAS: $18995 NOW: $14995!

Excellent condition and LOW kms Subaru Impreza - Equipped with Back-up Camera, Touchscreen Media, Bluetooth Audio & Calls, Cruise control, Radio FM/AM, 6CD, Sirius XM, Aux, Heated seats, Power windows and mirrors & much more! 

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE -  6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS PROGRAM (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY - April Special!

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

