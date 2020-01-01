Menu
2017 Subaru Legacy

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED 3.6L w/ EYESIGHT / NAVI / AWD

2017 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED 3.6L w/ EYESIGHT / NAVI / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6307209
  • Stock #: 19221
  • VIN: 4S3BNFN63H3059709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 19221
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Subaru Legacy LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L motor, automatic transmission w/ F-1 style paddle shifters, xenon headlights, NAVIGATION system, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, fog lights, power sunroof, push start ignition, EYESIGHT DRIVERS ASSIST adds; ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / FORWARD COLLISION WARNING / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, parking sensors and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

