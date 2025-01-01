Menu
<div>2017 SUBARU WRX STI SPORT WITH 117641 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
12131175

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

VIN JF1VA2Y62H9818110

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 117,641 KM

2017 SUBARU WRX STI SPORT WITH 117641 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Blind Spot Monitor,Traction Control,Bucket Seats,Bluetooth Connection,Fog Lamps,Power Windows,Automatic Headlights,Variable Speed Interm...

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

