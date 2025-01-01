Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2017 Subaru WRX

207,965 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech CVT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12407451

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech CVT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,965KM
VIN JF1VA1L6XH8831355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,965 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Radio data system
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
shift lock
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: gunmetal coating
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Siri Eyes free compatible
MirrorLink compatibility
dual USB port/iPod control
auxiliary audio input and SMS text messaging capability
auxiliary audio source input in centre console
illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls
harman/kardon premium 9 speaker system including subwoofer
harman/kardon 440-watt amplifier
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link: weather
sports and stocks (free 3-month trial subscription included) and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler
Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7 high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system
normal & manual modes
SI-DRIVE and an electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Subaru WRX