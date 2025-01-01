$16,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,491KM
VIN JF1VA1L6XH9810984
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 161,491 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 SUBARU WRX SEDAN WITH AWD AND 161491 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Brake Assist,Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Heated Front Seat(s),Trip Computer,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Head...
2017 Subaru WRX