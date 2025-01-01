Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 SUBARU WRX SEDAN WITH AWD AND 161491 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE.</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2017 Subaru WRX

161,491 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS PUSH BUTTON START

Watch This Vehicle
12550847

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech AWD NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12550847
  2. 12550847
  3. 12550847
  4. 12550847
  5. 12550847
  6. 12550847
  7. 12550847
  8. 12550847
  9. 12550847
  10. 12550847
  11. 12550847
  12. 12550847
  13. 12550847
  14. 12550847
  15. 12550847
  16. 12550847
  17. 12550847
  18. 12550847
  19. 12550847
  20. 12550847
  21. 12550847
  22. 12550847
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,491KM
VIN JF1VA1L6XH9810984

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 161,491 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 SUBARU WRX SEDAN WITH AWD AND 161491 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Brake Assist,Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Heated Front Seat(s),Trip Computer,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Head...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY 17,488 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi E-Tron Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Audi E-Tron Technik NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF 30,988 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D AUTOPILOT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Tesla Model X 90D AUTOPILOT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION 127,926 KM $35,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Subaru WRX