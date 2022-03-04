$30,900+ tax & licensing
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
AWD/Sport-tech Man/
Location
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
116,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8557466
- Stock #: 13299
- VIN: JF1VA1L6XH9813299
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13299
- Mileage 116,228 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7