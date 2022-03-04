Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

116,228 KM

Details

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

AWD/Sport-tech Man/

2017 Subaru WRX

AWD/Sport-tech Man/

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8557466
  • Stock #: 13299
  • VIN: JF1VA1L6XH9813299

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13299
  • Mileage 116,228 KM

