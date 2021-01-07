Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model X

94,500 KM

Details Description Features

$333

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$333

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

P100D

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Contact Seller

$333

+ taxes & licensing

94,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6412925
  • Stock #: AA0294
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE43HF052877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # AA0294
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

$333 WEEKLY estimated based on 72 month term O.A.C. at 4.99% with $0 downpayment 

Very rare 2017 Tesla Model X P100D is anyones dream ride. This electric AWD SUV is top of the line fully loaded model worth $238,000 with the features brand new. 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds! Fully loaded with Falcon Wing Doors, Enhanced Autopilot, Self-Parking Option, Beautiful White Leather Interior, Electric Self-Closing Doors, Keyless Entry, Air Suspension, Driver Modes including Ludicrous+, Dolby Sound System, 360 surround cameras, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Assist, Rear View Camera, Parking Distance Control, Touchscreen Navigation and Media, Video Games & Entertainment, Bluetooth Connection/Radio, Phone Charging Port, Power Seat/Steering Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Roof, Alcantara/Carbon Trim, Tinted windows, Custom Wrap, and so many more amazing features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

 

 

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

 

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

 

- UP TO 25% OFF 

 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

 

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 67,749 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Pilot Tou...
 216,147 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Express
 102,588 KM
$97 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory