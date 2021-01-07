2017 Tesla Model X

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain High Output Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Dual Moonroof

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor Electric Fuel System

