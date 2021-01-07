+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
+ taxes & licensing
$333 WEEKLY estimated based on 72 month term O.A.C. at 4.99% with $0 downpayment
Very rare 2017 Tesla Model X P100D is anyones dream ride. This electric AWD SUV is top of the line fully loaded model worth $238,000 with the features brand new. 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds! Fully loaded with Falcon Wing Doors, Enhanced Autopilot, Self-Parking Option, Beautiful White Leather Interior, Electric Self-Closing Doors, Keyless Entry, Air Suspension, Driver Modes including Ludicrous+, Dolby Sound System, 360 surround cameras, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Assist, Rear View Camera, Parking Distance Control, Touchscreen Navigation and Media, Video Games & Entertainment, Bluetooth Connection/Radio, Phone Charging Port, Power Seat/Steering Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Roof, Alcantara/Carbon Trim, Tinted windows, Custom Wrap, and so many more amazing features!
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
