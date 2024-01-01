$19,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
XSE | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
2017 Toyota Camry
XSE | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,807KM
VIN 4T1BK1FK5HU585224
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 164,807 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 TOYOTA CAMRY WITH 164807KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, CD/RADIO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, COLLISION AVOIDENCE, ECO MODE AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,ABS,Daytime Running Lights,Sun/Moonroof,Wheel Locks,Automatic Headlights,Tires - Front Performance,Traction Control,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Heated Mirrors,Tires - Rear Performance,Variab...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Toyota Camry