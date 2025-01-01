$33,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$33,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 139,119 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2017 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD
This midsize SUV offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine delivering 295HP and 263 lb-ft of torque, it’s ideal for families seeking a reliable vehicle for both urban driving and long-distance travel.Features:
Seating for up to 7 with premium leather-trimmed upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for enhanced traction and control
19-inch Chromtec® alloy wheels for a commanding presence
Heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row captain's chairs for all-season comfort
Power tilt/slide moonroof for an open and airy cabin experience
Premium JBL® audio system with 12 speakers for immersive sound
Integrated navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen display
Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P) including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams
Ideal for those seeking a spacious, luxurious, and capable SUV with advanced features and robust performance.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666