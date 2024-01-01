Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2017 Toyota RAV4

49,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24001A
  • Mileage 49,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 0 KM $35,616 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 17,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 39,654 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4