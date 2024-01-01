$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24001A
- Mileage 49,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 features the following options: Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
