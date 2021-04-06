Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

52,175 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Limited **PLATINUM TRIM**

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

52,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6954359
  • Stock #: P12672
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV9HW606798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,175 KM

Vehicle Description

GET YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS ON US! Ask us about FINANCING options (on applicable vehicles).


Top features include AWD, remote starter, sunroof, navigation, touchscreen display, bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated front wiper blades, heated front seats, power/memory driver's seat, foot activated power trunk, and so much more!! Keep yourself and your family safe with adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with active braking, lane departure, blind spot monitoring, 360 degree camera and bird's eye view camera!


Please text, call, or email Sergei today at 587-899-2886 to schedule an appointment.


Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, and 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles). We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

