2017 Toyota RAV4

$30,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 3 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9934001

9934001 Stock #: 693491

693491 VIN: 2T3JFREV7HW693491

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 113,302 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Wheel Locks,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Rear Defrost,Brake A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.