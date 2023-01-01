$30,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
2017 Toyota RAV4
SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERASUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
113,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9934001
- Stock #: 693491
- VIN: 2T3JFREV7HW693491
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 113,302 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 TOYOTA RAV4 SE WITH 113302 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Wheel Locks,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Rear Defrost,Brake A...
