2017 Toyota RAV4

113,302 KM

Details Description Features

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-263-4446

SE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERASUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

113,302KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934001
  • Stock #: 693491
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV7HW693491

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 113,302 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA RAV4 SE WITH 113302 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Wheel Locks,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Rear Defrost,Brake A...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

