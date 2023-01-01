$24,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Crossroads Motors
587-500-7998
2017 Toyota Sienna
2017 Toyota Sienna
7 Passenger | Back Up Cam | EVERYONE APPROVED!!
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
587-500-7998
Sale
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
180,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547813
- VIN: 5TDZZ3DC5HS770268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,657 KM
Vehicle Description
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7