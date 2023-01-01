$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
1-403-241-0300
2017 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
124,122KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10428405
- Stock #: 239255A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX028907
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Passenger safety and security seem to be a high priority in the 2018 Toyota Tacoma with numerous options. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 124,122 kms. Stock number 239255A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, the 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
SiriusXM
