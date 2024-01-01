2017 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><br><br><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><br><br><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><br><br><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><br><br><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><br><br><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><br><br><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><br><br><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><br><br><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><br><br><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><br><br><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><br><br><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><br><br><br><br><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><br><br><br><br><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><br><br><br><br><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><br><br><br><br><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727298598195_4705655372502826 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

209,527 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Tacoma

ACCESS CAB 4WD OFF ROAD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

ACCESS CAB 4WD OFF ROAD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,527KM
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4HX082615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,527 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!



We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM



- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!



- INSTANT APPROVALS!!



- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue



- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!



- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!



- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE



CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!



LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)



All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!





REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!





AMVIC LICENSED DEALER





Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.





Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Mini Overhead Console
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Fixed Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
540 kgs (5
600 lbs)
alternator
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
Upgraded Alternator
Rear console w/storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Concealed Storage
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone
coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
heater and stainless steel exhaust system
Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i)
direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | HEATED SEATS | HANDS FREE | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4MOTION | HEATED SEATS | HANDS FREE | $0 DOWN 144,865 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY AWD | LEATHER | 7 PASSENGER | $0 DOWN 211,121 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL Class CONVERTIBLE | SOFT & HARD TOP | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL Class CONVERTIBLE | SOFT & HARD TOP | LEATHER SEATS | $0 DOWN 106,900 MI $14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma