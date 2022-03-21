Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

169,089 KM

Details


Auto House

403-263-4446

Platinum NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF HEATED/COOLED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

169,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867873
  • Stock #: 600318
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F19HX600318

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 169,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX PLATINUM WITH 169089 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hooks,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Bed Liner,Tow Hitch,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Power Mirror(s),Brake Assist,4-Whe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

