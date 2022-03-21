$37,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Toyota Tundra
2017 Toyota Tundra
Platinum NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF HEATED/COOLED SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
169,089KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867873
- Stock #: 600318
- VIN: 5TFAY5F19HX600318
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 169,089 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX PLATINUM WITH 169089 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hooks,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Bed Liner,Tow Hitch,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Power Mirror(s),Brake Assist,4-Whe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4