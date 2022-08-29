$26,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen COMFORTLINE BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY
85,605KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284968
- Stock #: 529446
- VIN: 3VW017AU2HM529446
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Mileage 85,605 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SPORTWAGEN DSG 1.8 TSI COMFORTLINE 4MOTION WITH 85605 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH-BUTTON START AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,MP3 Player,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Power Driver Seat,Keyless Entry,Back-Up Camera,ABS,Stability Control,Rear Head Air Bag,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Daytime Running Lights,Floor Mats,Front Side Air Bag...
