2017 Volkswagen Golf

85,605 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-263-4446

Sportwagen COMFORTLINE BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

Sportwagen COMFORTLINE BCAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

85,605KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9284968
  • Stock #: 529446
  • VIN: 3VW017AU2HM529446

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 85,605 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SPORTWAGEN DSG 1.8 TSI COMFORTLINE 4MOTION WITH 85605 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH-BUTTON START AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,MP3 Player,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Power Driver Seat,Keyless Entry,Back-Up Camera,ABS,Stability Control,Rear Head Air Bag,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Daytime Running Lights,Floor Mats,Front Side Air Bag...

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

