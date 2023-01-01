Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

118,566 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 Trendline | Remote Start | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 Trendline | Remote Start | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
Sale

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

118,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560140
  • Stock #: CM1054
  • VIN: 3VW217AUXHM061667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,566 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 118,566 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 65,409 KM
$31,997 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra 4...
 184,661 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

587-500-XXXX

(click to show)

587-500-7998

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory