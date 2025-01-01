$21,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo S90
T6 Momentum
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,610 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD is a midsize luxury sedan that combines Scandinavian elegance with advanced engineering. It features a distinctive design, a powerful twincharged engine, and a suite of safety and technology features.
⸻
🔧 Powertrain & Performance
• Engine: 2.0L inline-4 with both turbocharging and supercharging
• Horsepower: 316 hp @ 5,700 rpm
• Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 2,200–5,400 rpm
• Transmission: 8-speed automatic
• Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Fuel Efficiency: Approximately 10.8 L/100 km city / 7.6 L/100 km highway
• Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
• Towing Capacity: Up to 2,087 kg (4,601 lbs) ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
⸻
📏 Dimensions & Capacities
• Length: 4,963 mm (195.4 in)
• Width: 1,880 mm (74 in)
• Height: 1,443 mm (56.8 in)
• Wheelbase: 2,941 mm (115.8 in)
• Curb Weight: 1,915 kg (4,222 lbs)
• Seating Capacity: 5 passengers
• Trunk Volume: 382 liters (13.5 cu ft)
• Fuel Tank: 60 liters (13 gallons) ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼
⸻
🛋️ Interior Features
• Seating: Standard leather upholstery with heated front seats; heated rear seats optional
• Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control
• Infotainment: 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, and optional Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
• Audio: Premium sound system
• Convenience: Keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings ￼
⸻
🛡️ Safety & Driver Assistance
• Features: City Safety collision avoidance, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, head-up display, 360-degree camera system
• Brakes: 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS ￼
⸻
Overall, the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD offers a compelling blend of luxury, performance, and safety, making it a strong contender in the midsize luxury sedan segment.
Vehicle Features
