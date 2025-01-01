Menu
<p>The 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD is a midsize luxury sedan that combines Scandinavian elegance with advanced engineering. It features a distinctive design, a powerful twincharged engine, and a suite of safety and technology features.</p><p> </p><p>⸻</p><p> </p><p>🔧 Powertrain & Performance</p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Engine: 2.0L inline-4 with both turbocharging and supercharging</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Horsepower: 316 hp @ 5,700 rpm</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 2,200–5,400 rpm</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Transmission: 8-speed automatic</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fuel Efficiency: Approximately 10.8 L/100 km city / 7.6 L/100 km highway</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fuel Type: Premium unleaded</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Towing Capacity: Up to 2,087 kg (4,601 lbs)  ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼</span></p><p> </p><p>⸻</p><p> </p><p>📏 Dimensions & Capacities</p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Length: 4,963 mm (195.4 in)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Width: 1,880 mm (74 in)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Height: 1,443 mm (56.8 in)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Wheelbase: 2,941 mm (115.8 in)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Curb Weight: 1,915 kg (4,222 lbs)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Seating Capacity: 5 passengers</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Trunk Volume: 382 liters (13.5 cu ft)</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fuel Tank: 60 liters (13 gallons)  ￼ ￼ ￼ ￼</span></p><p> </p><p>⸻</p><p> </p><p>🛋️ Interior Features</p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Seating: Standard leather upholstery with heated front seats; heated rear seats optional</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Infotainment: 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, and optional Apple CarPlay/Android Auto</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Audio: Premium sound system</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Convenience: Keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats with memory settings  ￼</span></p><p> </p><p>⸻</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Safety & Driver Assistance</p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Features: City Safety collision avoidance, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, head-up display, 360-degree camera system</span></p><p><span style=white-space: normal;><span style=white-space: pre;> </span>•<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brakes: 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS  ￼</span></p><p> </p><p>⸻</p><p> </p><p>Overall, the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum AWD offers a compelling blend of luxury, performance, and safety, making it a strong contender in the midsize luxury sedan segment.</p>

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

VIN YV1A22MKXH1015482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

