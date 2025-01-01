$25,997+ GST
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,473 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD – 7 Passenger
The 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription delivers premium Scandinavian luxury, advanced safety, and versatile 7-passenger seating—all in a sleek, award-winning design. Equipped with both the Convenience and Vision Packages, this SUV blends performance and practicality with top-tier tech and comfort.
Features include:
2.0L Supercharged & Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 316HP
8-speed automatic transmission with Drive Mode Select
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident, year-round traction
7-passenger seating with premium Nappa leather upholstery
Heated front and second-row seats + heated steering wheel
Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy feel
12.3" digital instrument cluster + Sensus infotainment with 9" touchscreen
Navigation, Bluetooth®, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™
Convenience Package: Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist, 360° Camera, Park Assist Pilot, and Lane Keeping Aid
Vision Package: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Auto-Dimming Mirrors
Front and rear park sensors for stress-free maneuvering
LED headlights with Active Bending Lights and Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights
20-inch alloy wheels for a bold, elegant stance
Ideal for families or professionals seeking refined style, advanced safety, and luxurious space—all in a three-row SUV.
