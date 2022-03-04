Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura MDX

55,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

w/ NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura MDX

w/ NAVIGATION / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8610167
  • Stock #: 19815
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H47JL803217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19815
  • Mileage 55,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura MDX Technology comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 20-inch alloy wheels, factory remote starter, Blind Spot Detection system, NAVIGATION system, premium sound system, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Warning system with automatic braking, lane & road departure warning and mitigation, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights w/ automatic high beams, adaptive suspension dampers, power liftgate, power sunroof, push start ignition, heated power leather seats with memory settings, tri-zone automatic climate control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Tires - Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 60,500 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX w/ NA...
 55,500 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 67,300 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory