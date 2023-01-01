$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura RDX
Elite - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
126,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10605186
- Stock #: 239372A
- VIN: 5J8TB4H70JL805515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $34995 - Our Price is just $32995!
The Acura RDX is a good fit for anyone who needs a versatile compact crossover without sacrificing comfort and technology. This 2018 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than this Acura RDX. This SUV has 126,660 kms. Stock number 239372A is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 279HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our RDX's trim level is Elite AWD. Upgrade to a new level of luxury with the Elite package. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats which are ventilated in front, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $43127 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
