$25,988+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Audi A5
quattro Premium Plus, quattro Progressiv (Canada)
2018 Audi A5
quattro Premium Plus, quattro Progressiv (Canada)
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$25,988
+ GST
Used
99,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBNCF59JA121567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,017 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus makes every drive feel confident, refined, and exciting, with sleek styling and a luxury interior that instantly elevates your mood. With smooth, responsive performance and advanced tech working quietly in the background, it delivers the perfect balance of comfort and thrill youll look forward to every time you get behind the wheel.
Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)
- All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
- In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
- Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
- Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
- Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
- Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
[""]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring/GS | NEW YEAR SPECIAL! 0 $11,988 + GST
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE450 4MATIC| NEW YEAR SPECIAL! 129,000 KM $53,988 + GST
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GT Motor Sports Calgary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
403-402-XXXX(click to show)
$25,988
+ GST>
GT Motor Sports Calgary
403-402-2015
2018 Audi A5