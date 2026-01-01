Menu
This 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus makes every drive feel confident, refined, and exciting, with sleek styling and a luxury interior that instantly elevates your mood. With smooth, responsive performance and advanced tech working quietly in the background, it delivers the perfect balance of comfort and thrill youll look forward to every time you get behind the wheel. <div><br></div><div><ul><li>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas </li><li>In-house financing available (O.A.C.) </li><li>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals </li><li>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues) </li><li>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage </li><li>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.) </li></ul></div><div><br></div><div><b>Open 7 days:</b> MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103 </div><div><b>Location: </b>10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental) </div><div><b>Contact: </b>403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca </div><div>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included </div><div>AMVIC licensed dealer </div><div>Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra) </div><div><br></div><div> </div><div> </div>

2018 Audi A5

99,017 KM

$25,988

+ GST
2018 Audi A5

quattro Premium Plus, quattro Progressiv (Canada)

2018 Audi A5

quattro Premium Plus, quattro Progressiv (Canada)

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$25,988

+ GST

Used
99,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBNCF59JA121567

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 99,017 KM

This 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus makes every drive feel confident, refined, and exciting, with sleek styling and a luxury interior that instantly elevates your mood. With smooth, responsive performance and advanced tech working quietly in the background, it delivers the perfect balance of comfort and thrill youll look forward to every time you get behind the wheel.

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)



GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$25,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2018 Audi A5