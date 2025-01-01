$29,995+ GST
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$29,995
+ GST
Used
75,101KM
VIN WAUFNCF50JA063320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P69377A
- Mileage 75,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S Line Sport Package
2 Sets of Audi Wheels and Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
