2018 Audi Q3
TECHNIK SLINE NAVI BCAMERA PANOROOF
124,563KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8604326
- Stock #: 004672
- VIN: WA1GCCFS2JR004672
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 124,563 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 AUDI Q3 TECHNIK S-LINE WITH 124563 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,Remote Trunk Release,Power Doo...
