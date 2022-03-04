Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q3

124,563 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

TECHNIK SLINE NAVI BCAMERA PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q3

TECHNIK SLINE NAVI BCAMERA PANOROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 8604326
  2. 8604326
  3. 8604326
  4. 8604326
  5. 8604326
  6. 8604326
  7. 8604326
  8. 8604326
  9. 8604326
  10. 8604326
  11. 8604326
  12. 8604326
  13. 8604326
  14. 8604326
  15. 8604326
  16. 8604326
  17. 8604326
  18. 8604326
  19. 8604326
  20. 8604326
Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

124,563KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8604326
  • Stock #: 004672
  • VIN: WA1GCCFS2JR004672

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 124,563 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI Q3 TECHNIK S-LINE WITH 124563 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Traction Control,Satellite Radio,Remote Trunk Release,Power Doo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 162,597 KM
$11,488 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 85,136 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Compass Sp...
 180,100 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory