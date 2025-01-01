Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi Q5

82,537 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle
13120685

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

  1. 13120685.755307641?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=13387
  2. 13120685
  3. 13120685
  4. 13120685
  5. 13120685
  6. 13120685
  7. 13120685
  8. 13120685
  9. 13120685
  10. 13120685
  11. 13120685
  12. 13120685
  13. 13120685
  14. 13120685
  15. 13120685
  16. 13120685
  17. 13120685
  18. 13120685
  19. 13120685
  20. 13120685
  21. 13120685
  22. 13120685
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,537KM
VIN WA1CNAFY6J2106695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K1874A
  • Mileage 82,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Without Front License Plate Holder
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Natural Grey-Brown Fine Grain Ash Inlays
Comfort Interior Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Used 2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 48,766 KM $43,900 + GST
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML400 4MATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML400 4MATIC 133,020 KM $23,900 + GST
Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan 9,866 KM $59,900 + GST

Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

Call Dealer

403-253-XXXX

(click to show)

403-253-1333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ GST>

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

2018 Audi Q5