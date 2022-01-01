2018 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Audi Q5 TECHNIK comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an amazing QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, front & rear parking sensors, birds eye view parking cameras, touchscreen NAVIGATION system, premium Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, push start ignition, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tailights, heated power leather seats with memory settings, tri-zone automatic climate control, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Bluetooth and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
