2018 Audi Q5

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK w/ NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK w/ NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8090848
  Stock #: 19670
  VIN: WA1CNAFY2J2248459

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 19670
  Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi Q5 TECHNIK comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an amazing QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, front & rear parking sensors, birds eye view parking cameras, touchscreen NAVIGATION system, premium Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, push start ignition, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED tailights, heated power leather seats with memory settings, tri-zone automatic climate control, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Rear Performance, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

