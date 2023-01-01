Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q7

88,246 KM

Details Description

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

Prestige

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

Prestige

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10103562
  2. 10103562
  3. 10103562
  4. 10103562
  5. 10103562
  6. 10103562
  7. 10103562
  8. 10103562
  9. 10103562
  10. 10103562
  11. 10103562
  12. 10103562
  13. 10103562
  14. 10103562
  15. 10103562
  16. 10103562
  17. 10103562
  18. 10103562
  19. 10103562
  20. 10103562
  21. 10103562
  22. 10103562
  23. 10103562
  24. 10103562
  25. 10103562
  26. 10103562
  27. 10103562
  28. 10103562
  29. 10103562
  30. 10103562
  31. 10103562
  32. 10103562
  33. 10103562
  34. 10103562
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,246KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103562
  • Stock #: 71802
  • VIN: WA1VAAF75JD000979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 71802
  • Mileage 88,246 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 71802 - LOT #: 324DT - RESERVE PRICE: $36,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Ford Escape SE
 132,152 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 226,168 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 157,807 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory