2018 Audi Q7

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724794443308_4838312799692934 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</span><br><title></title></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2018 Audi Q7

165,063 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q7

AWD | TECHNIK | S-LINE | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q7

AWD | TECHNIK | S-LINE | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,063KM
VIN WA1WAAF77JD024589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,063 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C




GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!




We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM




- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!




- INSTANT APPROVALS!!




- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue




- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!




- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!




- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE




CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!




LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 




All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!



REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!




AMVIC LICENSED DEALER




Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 




Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi pre sense basic
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Collision Warning-Front

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.204 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 333 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
980 kgs (6
570 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2010 Nissan Armada 4WD | SUNROOF | 7-SEATER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Nissan Armada 4WD | SUNROOF | 7-SEATER | $0 DOWN 265,816 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED AWD | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | CARPLAY for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED AWD | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | CARPLAY 143,408 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 XDRIVE 28I | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW X1 XDRIVE 28I | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 123,857 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q7