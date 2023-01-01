Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 3 Series

80,580 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan | M SPORT | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan | M SPORT | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-429-8743

  1. 1695764013
  2. 1695764016
  3. 1695764019
  4. 1695764022
  5. 1695764024
  6. 1695764028
  7. 1695764031
  8. 1695764034
  9. 1695764037
  10. 1695764040
  11. 1695764043
  12. 1695764046
  13. 1695764050
  14. 1695764052
  15. 1695764055
  16. 1695764058
  17. 1695764060
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471134
  • Stock #: GTA007
  • VIN: WBA8D9C59JEM34650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTA007
  • Mileage 80,580 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

 

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @#10-40 Hopewell Way NE Calgary AB, T3J 5H7 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Airdrie

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 205,084 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 80,580 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 128,516 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports Airdrie

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Airdrie

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

587-429-XXXX

(click to show)

587-429-8743

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory