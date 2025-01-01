$28,990+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M-Sport
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Estoril Metallic Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and style with this 2018 BMW 330xi featuring the coveted M-Sport Package in a stunning Estoril Metallic Blue. With just 77,500 km, this AWD sports sedan delivers exhilarating performance and premium comfort.
Key Features:
2.0L TwinPower Turbo Engine – Dynamic & efficient performance
xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Superior handling in all conditions
M-Sport Package – Aggressive styling, sport suspension, & M steering wheel
Premium Interior – Leather seats, heated front & rear seats, sunroof
Advanced Tech – Navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, driver assist features
This head-turning 330xi is ready for its next owner! Don’t miss out—contact us today to book a test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
