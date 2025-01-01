2018 BMW 3 Series

Menu
<p data-start=74 data-end=350>Experience the perfect blend of <strong data-start=106 data-end=134>luxury, power, and style</strong> with this <strong data-start=145 data-end=163>2018 BMW 330xi</strong> featuring the coveted <strong data-start=186 data-end=205>M-Sport Package</strong> in a <strong data-start=211 data-end=245>stunning Estoril Metallic Blue</strong>. With just <strong data-start=257 data-end=270>77,500 km</strong>, this AWD sports sedan delivers exhilarating performance and premium comfort.</p><p data-start=352 data-end=760><strong data-start=355 data-end=372>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=372 data-end=375 /><strong data-start=377 data-end=408>2.0L TwinPower Turbo Engine</strong> – Dynamic & efficient performance<br data-start=442 data-end=445 /><strong data-start=447 data-end=473>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Superior handling in all conditions<br data-start=511 data-end=514 /><strong data-start=516 data-end=535>M-Sport Package</strong> – Aggressive styling, sport suspension, & M steering wheel<br data-start=594 data-end=597 /><strong data-start=599 data-end=619>Premium Interior</strong> – Leather seats, heated front & rear seats, sunroof<br data-start=671 data-end=674 /><strong data-start=676 data-end=693>Advanced Tech</strong> – Navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, driver assist features</p><p> </p><p data-start=762 data-end=881 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This head-turning 330xi is ready for its next owner! Don’t miss out—contact us today to book a test drive!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

77,500 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
77,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Estoril Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

